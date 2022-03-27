Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 37.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

