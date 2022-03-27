Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00276543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

