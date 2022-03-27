GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $13,400.05 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.15 or 0.07032742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.93 or 0.99993366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046132 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,275,678 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.