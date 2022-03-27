Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 394 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

