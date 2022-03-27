Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Green Brick Partners worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 443,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.66. 487,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,092. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

