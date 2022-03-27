Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Greif alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.