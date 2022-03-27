Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.54 million and the highest is $88.35 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

GRIN stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.