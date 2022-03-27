Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GGDVY opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $92.54.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.