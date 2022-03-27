Handshake (HNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $490,913.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $490,913.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.18 or 0.07054358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00279142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00803589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00102711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.54 or 0.00472224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00450911 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 477,309,638 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

