Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $25.93 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.27.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.
About Harleysville Financial (Get Rating)
Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.
