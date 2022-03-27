Head-To-Head Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Upstart 15.96% 21.33% 11.34%

This table compares Sentage and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 4.12 $1.59 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 10.28 $135.44 million $1.41 73.60

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 1 2 7 0 2.60

Upstart has a consensus target price of $230.20, suggesting a potential upside of 121.84%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Upstart beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

