Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,917,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,004,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.72% of Hecla Mining worth $244,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,009. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.