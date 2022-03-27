Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,804 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 320,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,735 shares of company stock worth $5,596,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

