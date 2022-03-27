Hive Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $462.25 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,213,973 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

