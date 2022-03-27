Hoertkorn Richard Charles Acquires 2,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. 8,547,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

