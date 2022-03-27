Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.