Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

HMCBF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

