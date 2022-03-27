Hush Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $3,210.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00445029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00094628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00106165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

