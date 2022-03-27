ICHI Trading Up 123.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.05 or 0.00145175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $308.19 million and $1.49 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.21 or 0.07021615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,820.95 or 0.99890067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,048 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

