Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 2,215 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

