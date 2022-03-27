Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.60. 5,384,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,110. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

