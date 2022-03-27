Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

