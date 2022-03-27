Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,615. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.