Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

