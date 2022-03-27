Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $121,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

