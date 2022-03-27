Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 7,048,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

