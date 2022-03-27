Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.92. 6,831,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

