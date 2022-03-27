Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 93,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

