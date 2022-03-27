Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,793,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,339,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,403. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

