Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. 1,703,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,459. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

