Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 19,790 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 197,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 39,294,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

