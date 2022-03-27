Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $410,970.05 and $3,000.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.03 or 0.07025220 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.94 or 1.00252074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,419,856 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

