International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,210 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 442,087 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.