Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,400 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Intuitive Surgical worth $269,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after acquiring an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after acquiring an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.92 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

