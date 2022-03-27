Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

