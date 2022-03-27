Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Up 112.9% in March

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 9.66% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.
