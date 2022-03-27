iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

