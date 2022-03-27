iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the February 28th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

XT opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

