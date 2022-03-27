iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 1,938,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,998. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

