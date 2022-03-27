iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

