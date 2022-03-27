iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $118,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,176. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.36 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

