Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $389,433.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

