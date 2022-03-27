iStar (NYSE:STAR) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Head to Head Review

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iStar and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plaza Retail REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

iStar presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.71%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iStar and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $308.63 million 5.20 $132.48 million $1.34 17.37 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar 28.49% 18.55% 4.05% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iStar beats Plaza Retail REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

