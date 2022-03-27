Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JPXGY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

