K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBL. Laurentian decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KBL opened at C$32.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.92. The stock has a market cap of C$351.29 million and a P/E ratio of 40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.69 and a 12 month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

