Kalmar (KALM) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $113,213.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.03 or 0.07025220 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.94 or 1.00252074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046004 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,970 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars.

