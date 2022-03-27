KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $49.46 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

