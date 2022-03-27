Keep3rV1 Price Tops $546.77 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $546.77 or 0.01187495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $109.35 million and approximately $155.79 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00112013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

