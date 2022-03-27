Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

KMI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 25,135,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,419,244. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.