Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Issues Earnings Results

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,634. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

